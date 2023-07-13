Summer severe storm threats peak Thursday afternoon

(WSAZ) - We’ve had three days to dry out the ground this week, and now the humidity has ramped back up for a new round of showers and storms to come across. Some of us have already experienced a passing downpour this morning, mainly in our northern counties. As sunshine fills in the gaps between this initial salvo and the storms that are set to cross this afternoon, the atmosphere will have no trouble reloading the kind of energy that will have us concerned. A front approaches after lunchtime, initiating storm formation that will tap into that same energy. It’s the same kind of thing we talk about each summer, but it’s a ‘here-we-go’ scenario around here where the best time for these downpours and storms will be as we get to the afternoon drive and evening events. Temperatures will reach the 80s, and would continue further were it not for these storms. The recent drying has made it such that, on-average, we can sustain a 2.5″ rainfall in a three-hour period before flooding forms. In urban settings, the proliferation of pavement makes this threshold much lower, and localized street flooding in poorly draining areas is likely where these kinds of storms land in that well-targeted way. After sunset, the action should fade, but only slowly at first, given how primed the atmosphere has gotten. Expect fog to form overnight in the valley areas where rain has fallen, with temperatures headed back to the 60s tomorrow morning.

The storm threat will have eased greatly tomorrow, but we’re still not done with this humidity, so I’m expecting a rogue shower or two to pop up, mainly in the eastern counties during the daytime hours. Temperatures will be right back into the mid to upper 80s, as the air will only lack decent triggers for storm formation as opposed to the right environment to sustain them. Saturday likewise will also go a decent way into the day relatively quietly, but look for our next round of storms to fire before the end of the day, potentially causing disruptions poolside and on the golf course. Sunday is currently positioning itself as a ‘run-of-the-mill’ summer day, with the still lingering any-hour-shower kind of thought, while also being able to sustain some fairly decent hours of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

Next week we have this muggy humidity still with us in bursts and drabs, so we’ll be watching for occasional rounds of showers and storms, mainly late Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be highly dependent on whether you’ve got sunshine or raindrops in the afternoon, holding either in the upper 80s during the sunshine or falling back through to the 70s in rain.

Typical Summer Severe Storm Threats Peak This Afternoon. (WSAZ)

