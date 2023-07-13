Thundery evening ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The tropical heat and humidity of this summer afternoon is adding the fuel and moisture for thunderstorms and a dual risk of severe weather. The pattern favors torrents of rain lasting a half hour with localized street flooding. Should a cloudburst last an hour or longer, small stream flooding would be likely. That could happy if a storm train throws more than 1 storm at a particular community.

The second severe weather risk comes in the form of power hits from a combination of lightning strikes and strong winds.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service runs until sundown.

With County Fairs on-going in Eleanor and Proctorville, officials will be monitoring changing weather conditions in the likely event that activities will be delayed if not postponed. Already the Pullman Square concert is cancelled for tonight in Huntington.

At home you can keep kids playing outside close by but within shouting distance if and where and where a storm warning issued. At that point, naturally pools would be cleared, and kids brought inside for safety.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.