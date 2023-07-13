Thundery Thursday thanks to the return of tropical humidity

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another downtown 90 degree day on Wednesday felt rather cozy as a total lack of humidity gave the illusion of Vegas and Phoenix (well, not quite since those Sonoran Desert towns are bettering 100 degrees everyday this month.)

So a walk along the Midway at the Lawrence and Putnam fairs or a stop by the Plaza for live music in Huntington featured a pleasant experience!

Coincidentally, folks in Chicago were seeking shelter from high windstorms and tornadoes. Tornado sirens blared and reports of touchdowns at O’Hare Field and in nearby Kane and Campton Hills kept folks in the Windy City on edge. Air traffic into and out of O’Hare experienced delays.

With heat and storms as a backdrop, our weather will take a turn to the stormy/thundery on Thursday likely in two spurts. The initial storm line would form overnight, cross Cincinnati at dawn then race across our region before noon. Scattered though it will be, the fast pace can muster some strong winds as well as brief downpours. Counselors at summer camps should keep an eye and ear to the western sky as this first line passes.

By afternoon the sun is out, and the air will heat into the 80s again, this time with a tropical humidity in tow. This should set the stage for a cluster of strong to locally severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon-early evening. The target time for storms starts at 3 then hits a peak between 4 and 8 p.m. before exiting after 9.p.m.

The dual risk of high winds/lightning strikes producing power hits and high water in the face of tropical downpours has to be respected.

Given our region has been remarkably quiet all summer long, we will need to be on guard for heavy weather on Thursday.

