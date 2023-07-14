First Warning Forecast | Monday’s weather letter of the day is S

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A stationary front combining itself with moisture will keep thunderstorm chances in the forecast over the next couple of days, so outdoor plans won’t be very ideal. However, if there is a caveat it’s that the rain chances are going to wash away a lot of the smoke that’s in the sky. While we are seeing storms, things will be pretty hit or miss, with the exception of southern Ohio, where the front resides. This will increase the coverage of those storms up in that general area.

Have that umbrella and WSAZ weather app on hand over the coming days, to keep updated on the thunderstorm threat. As far as severe weather is concerned, we’re not expecting widespread severe weather for the day on Monday. However, one or two storms could be on the gustier side, with a localized storm that could become strong to severe.

A lesser chance of thunderstorms exists tomorrow, but one round should come in the morning, with another evening round. Best chances of storms firing up in the area tomorrow evening will be along the front in southern Ohio. Another chance of a localized strong to severe thunderstorm will exist on Wednesday, where the Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a Marginal (level 1/5) risk of severe thunderstorms, with gusty winds that could be possible.

While the chances do calm down a bit for the remainder of the week, isolated storm chances will linger on for quite a while. The good news is, though, that none of these are expected to be severe.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.