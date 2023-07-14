Gas Tank Getaway | Pigeon Forge

Gas Tank Getaway airs every Friday at 11 a.m. on WSAZ.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Summer trip planning season in full swing. From a big roller coaster at Dollywood and a drop tower at The Island to beautifully themed lodging and more, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, offers several new attractions for visitors to enjoy this year.

Mayor of Pigeon Forge, David Wear, talks about his favorite family-friendly destinations. Within just a day’s drive of two-thirds of the U.S. population living east of the Mississippi River, Pigeon Forge is one of the Southeast’s most popular getaways helping families create lasting traditions -- all with a view of the beautiful Smoky Mountains.

