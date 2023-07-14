Golden Alert issued for man, 84, from South Shore

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A Golden Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old man from South Shore, Kentucky.

According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Collins was last seen on July 13 at approximately 10 p.m. on Munn Hollow in South Shore.

Deputies say he was last seen driving a gray Ford escape with Kentucky handicapped tag 3901GK.

Collins is known to wear a navy-blue veteran ball cap.

If you have information regarding Collins’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.

