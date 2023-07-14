“He was a gift from God.” | Family releases name in suspicious child death investigation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Dunbar are investigating the suspicious death of a young child on Parkway Drive, according to the Dunbar Police Department Chief.

On Friday, family released that child’s name to WSAZ, identifying the young boy as Za’khi Ray.

WSAZ spoke with Za’khi’s great grandmother, Terri Hammonds Sigmon. Sigmon said, “Za’khi was like a light for us when we was in the dark. My husband of 20 years died of cancer three years ago and it broke us. When he [Za’Khi] was born we was such a happy baby and he brought that light back in us. Now at the hands of some girl, that light is gone. I just don’t know how we will get through this.”

Sigmon said Za’khi’s mother gave him the middle name Ray in honor of his pawpaw, Steven Ray.

“He wasn’t just some baby he was a gift from god to put us back together again and give us some kind of happiness,” said Sigmon.

On July 12, Dunbar Police Department Chief Brian Oxley told WSAZ the investigation is considered ‘active.’

Further information about the investigation has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

