House hit by bullets in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired into a home.

The shots fired incident happened in the 500 block of 21st Street, according to police.

No injuries have been reported and at this time, officers do not know who is responsible for the shots fired into the home.

Further information has not been released by police.

