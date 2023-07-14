House hit by bullets in Charleston

(Source: Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired into a home.

The shots fired incident happened in the 500 block of 21st Street, according to police.

No injuries have been reported and at this time, officers do not know who is responsible for the shots fired into the home.

Further information has not been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
