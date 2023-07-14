Impact of A.I. on the fitness world

Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

In the world of fitness, artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly becoming a game-changer. AI-powered fitness apps and services are offering personalized training plans, 24/7 support, and improved efficiency to individual users, personal trainers, coaches, and physical therapists. Coach Chris is in the house to discuss why fitness and wellness professionals should be excited to utilize AI as a powerful coaching enhancement tool and not concerned that AI could replace their jobs!

