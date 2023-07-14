Improving Friday forecast

Severe risk ends with spotty high water and high winds
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The tropical heat and humidity of Thursday afternoon added the fuel and moisture for thunderstorms. The RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER waned once downpours cooled the air. Video from the Putnam County Fair in Eleanor revealed the torrents of rain, gale force winds and lightning strokes that summer storms often deliver!

Overnight the rains will move away and leave behind areas of dense fog. Temperatures will dip back into the upper 60s.

Friday’s skies will resemble the tropics with a beautiful array of clouds amidst a bluer sky (haze cleaned by the rains). While a scattered thundershower is possible in the afternoon, the main message is back to warming sunshine. Highs will again make the upper 80s. that renders Friday night on the levee in Charleston and the midways in Proctorville and Eleanor nice to walk at county fairs.

The weekend forecast offers the prospects of new showers and thunderstorms based on the hazy, hot and humid environment. Still plenty of dry hours will allow for outdoor plans to sneak in between showers and downpours. Highs in the upper 80s will feel like mid-summer, which it is!

