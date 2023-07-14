Local artist working on mural for Cincinnati Music Festival

Local Artist Elias Reynolds on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Local artist and family man, Elias Reynolds, creates original murals, live paintings, and commissions. Elias is currently working on a free-standing mural for the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium, July 20-22nd. The headliners are Snoop Dogg & Al Green.

You can follow along with Elias on his website, Facebook, or Instagram.

Local artist Elias Reynolds paints Snoop Dogg on Studio 3.

