Local artist working on mural for Cincinnati Music Festival
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Local artist and family man, Elias Reynolds, creates original murals, live paintings, and commissions. Elias is currently working on a free-standing mural for the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium, July 20-22nd. The headliners are Snoop Dogg & Al Green.
You can follow along with Elias on his website, Facebook, or Instagram.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.