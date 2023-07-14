Man arrested in connection with funeral home vandalism

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested in connection with significant damage done at a funeral home in South Point, Ohio.

Officials say Adam Pingle is accused of vandalizing Wallace Family Funeral Home, causing several thousand dollars in property damage.

Lawrence County Municipal Court says he has been charged with vandalism, criminal damage, and criminal mischief.

A preliminary hearing for Pingle will be held on July 21.

Further information has not been released.

