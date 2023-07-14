‘Operation Bridge’ focused on getting drugs off the streets of Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-day operation aimed at getting drugs off the streets and helping connect people with recovery is underway in Scioto County.

Operation Bridge began Thursday and continues Friday.

A news conference was held at the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department Friday afternoon, where initial results of the operation were shared.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says Thursday alone, three law enforcement agencies in the county made 86 traffic stops, eight felony drug arrests, and seized 49 grams of cocaine, 129 grams of fentanyl, and 405 grams of meth.

Traffic stops were made on U.S. 23, U.S. 52, and the Portsmouth Bypass, and other roads Thoroughman says are considered shortcuts.

Workers from RecoveryOhio and several county agencies, including the Scioto County Probation Department, have been knocking on doors in areas of the city where people are known to have drug issues, asking if they want treatment.

It was announced at the press conference 10 people have been connected to treatment, and 15 more referrals to treatment have been made during the operation Thursday.

“Scioto County can and will care for its own in regards to those who are addicted and hurting in our society,” County Commissioner Bryan Davis said.

The sheriff says numbers from the operation Friday are expected to be released Monday.

A two-day Operation Bridge was held in Lawrence County in May.

