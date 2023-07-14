Tech do’s and don’ts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Wearing socks with sandals is a summer no-no -- so is using a public Wi-Fi to check your bank account balance.

With 85% of Americans planning to travel this summer, you can bet there will be a few folks committing these faux paus.

Tech expert Sharonaka Earp from AT&T joined Taylor and Susan on Studio 3 to help viewers avoid some of these pitfalls.

For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.