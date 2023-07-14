Tech do’s and don’ts

Tech Expert Sharonaka Earp from AT&T on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Wearing socks with sandals is a summer no-no -- so is using a public Wi-Fi to check your bank account balance.

With 85% of Americans planning to travel this summer, you can bet there will be a few folks committing these faux paus.

Tech expert Sharonaka Earp from AT&T joined Taylor and Susan on Studio 3 to help viewers avoid some of these pitfalls.

For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Cabell County
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Police release name of man killed in I-64 crash
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Surveillance video of man accused of vandalism at funeral home.
Man arrested in connection with funeral home vandalism
Lawrence County, Ohio Fair
Lawrence County, Ohio Fair
Gas Tank Getaway | Pigeon Forge
Gas Tank Getaway | Pigeon Forge
Otis Laury Nutritional Literacy Initiative at KCPL
Otis Laury Nutritional Literacy Initiative at KCPL
Healthy and light salad for summer
Healthy and light salad for summer