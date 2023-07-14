Tropical weekend ahead

Saturday back on storm watch at county fairs
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The tropical sky and high humidity and heat of Friday ended with a downpour in parts of the region. Highs near 90 helped to muster an afternoon sun shower for some and even a thunderstorm for others. After a summery evening for outdoor plans including a walk along the midway at county fairs, a warm and humid night will sponsor a foggy start to Saturday Low 70. Saturday will again feature an outdoor steam bath with a late day shower and thunderstorm. Local street flooding and power hits are likely. Highs will get close to 90. Sunday looks hot and sunshiny with an isolated shower. High near 90.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Cabell County
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Police release name of man killed in I-64 crash
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms downed trees in parts of our region, including this...
Storms knock out power to hundreds

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (7-14-23)
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Friday looking better, not so much on Saturday
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (7-14-23)
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, July 14th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Passing Showers, Steamy Afternoon