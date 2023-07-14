Tropical weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The tropical sky and high humidity and heat of Friday ended with a downpour in parts of the region. Highs near 90 helped to muster an afternoon sun shower for some and even a thunderstorm for others. After a summery evening for outdoor plans including a walk along the midway at county fairs, a warm and humid night will sponsor a foggy start to Saturday Low 70. Saturday will again feature an outdoor steam bath with a late day shower and thunderstorm. Local street flooding and power hits are likely. Highs will get close to 90. Sunday looks hot and sunshiny with an isolated shower. High near 90.

