World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0/Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.

The decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar — in all categories — in the various disciplines,” the international federation said in a statement.

The UCI said the ban, starting on Monday, was necessary “to ensure equal opportunities.”

Killips rode to victory in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila, one of the marquee U.S. stage races. Her victory provoked a negative reaction by some cycling fans and former racers.

Despite the ban, UCI president David Lappartient said “the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling — as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport — is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport.”

Governing bodies in track and field and swimming have barred athletes who underwent male puberty from competing in international women’s events.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Cabell County
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Police release name of man killed in I-64 crash
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage

Latest News

Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Selling your home with Dee's Real Estate
Selling your home with Dee’s Real Estate
Motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit in West Virginia
Motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit in West Virginia
One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday