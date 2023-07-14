World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love. (KBOI)
By KBOI Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KBOI) - One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love.

Dick Kneidl turned 101 on Thursday.

He served in World War II as a pilot and a pilot trainer. Kneidl later made a career out of it once the war ended and became a commercial pilot.

In honor of his special day, he returned to the sky Wednesday and piloted a small airplane.

As far as what he loves most about flying, Kneidl said he comes alive and feels like he is at home.

It is estimated that he has more than 33,000 hours of flying experience between the war and his career.

Copyright 2023 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Cabell County
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Police release name of man killed in I-64 crash
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage

Latest News

Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Selling your home with Dee's Real Estate
Selling your home with Dee’s Real Estate
Motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit in West Virginia
Motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit in West Virginia