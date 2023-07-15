Georgetown couple carjacked back in May still in need of van

Georgetown couple carjacked back in May still in need of van
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Rebecca and Gary McQuain were carjacked back in May, allegedly by Steven Sheangshang.

This happened the same day Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed a Scott County sheriffs deputy a few miles away.

The couple says they’re grateful to be alive.

Among the charges that prosecutors handed Steven Sheangshang, one of them was first degree burglary.

The traumatic experience that the McQuain’s went through is now etched in their memory, leaving them with questions that they don’t know the answers to.

“Why? Why did this have to happen? Why were you so trigger happy that you couldn’t wait to slay an officer of the law?” Gary McQuain said.

The McQuain’s vehicle was taken into evidence, and they said they were told that they will never get their car back.

They said their old van was in great shape, and completely paid off.

They said the insurance company will be treating it as “totaled”, but the payment they’ll receive still won’t be enough to replace the vehicle.

“We’re on a fixed income. We’re both retired. I work at Walmart part time, but we’re still paying off our house. So our budget just doesn’t allow for a car payment right now.” Rebecca McQuain said.

They’ve had a rental car since late May, but on July 18th they will need to return it.

Their son set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a new van here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body found in shopping plaza
West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting in Branchland, West Virginia.
Victim identified in deadly shooting
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Sandy's Gaming set for fall opening
Sandy’s Gaming set for fall opening
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

Canada wildfires
Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates unhealthy conditions from Montana to Ohio
Funny Cide (2000-2023)
‘He changed my life’: 129th Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide dies at 23
14-year-old races
Kentucky teen’s race to the finish line
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 15
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 15
Hillbilly Christmas in July Ride for the Kids
‘This is what it’s about’: Hillbilly Christmas in July hosts 18th ‘Ride for the Kids’