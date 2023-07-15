Hometown Hero | Greg Savilla

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our latest Hometown Hero is a familiar face around Nitro -- one specific part of it, in fact.

WSAZ’s Jim Treacy has the story of Greg Savilla, a man who knows about overcoming obstacles and making his corner of the world a prettier place.

Thanks to Savilla’s work, the curve at Holy Trinity Catholic Church is one of the more colorful corners in town -- shining every spring and summer.

It’s even more remarkable when you consider Savilla’s past -- being born with spina bifida and spending time in a wheelchair and with a cane.

For the full story about Savilla and his ongoing legacy of creating beauty, click on the video link.

