Hometown Hero | Greg Savilla

Greg Savilla, our latest Hometown Hero, knows about overcoming obstacles and making his corner of the world a prettier place.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our latest Hometown Hero is a familiar face around Nitro -- one specific part of it, in fact.

WSAZ’s Jim Treacy has the story of Greg Savilla, a man who knows about overcoming obstacles and making his corner of the world a prettier place.

Thanks to Savilla’s work, the curve at Holy Trinity Catholic Church is one of the more colorful corners in town -- shining every spring and summer.

It’s even more remarkable when you consider Savilla’s past -- being born with spina bifida and spending time in a wheelchair and with a cane.

For the full story about Savilla and his ongoing legacy of creating beauty, click on the video link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Cabell County
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Police release name of man killed in I-64 crash
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms downed trees in parts of our region, including this...
Storms knock out power to hundreds

Latest News

'Operation Bridge' focused on connecting people with treatment in Scioto County
'Operation Bridge' focused on connecting people with treatment in Scioto County
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Investigation into boy's suspicious death remains underway
Investigation into boy's suspicious death remains underway
Macee Eaton named 1st Team All-American by NFCA
Macee Eaton All-American