Mostly dry, but hazy Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms moved across the region Saturday afternoon as a cold front was approaching. The front crosses Saturday night with little additional fanfare outside of scattered, light showers. Despite this being a “cold” front, cooler weather really is not in store for the foreseeable future as high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s each day. Sunday sees slightly lower humidity but still the chance for an isolated shower or two. Haze will be the biggest thing Sunday and even into Monday as another round of wildfire smoke from Canada comes this way. Then, Monday and Wednesday are looking to be the next “storm” days with all others having a chance for rain but a low one at that.

Thunderstorms push east of the region Saturday evening, leaving behind scattered, lighter showers. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid 70s through midnight.

For Saturday night, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers. Patchy fog is also likely as low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Sunday starts mostly cloudy with areas of fog. The afternoon trends brighter but hazy as high temperatures reach the upper 80s. While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday, particularly during the afternoon, most locations stay dry.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Tuesday stays partly cloudy, but rain chances are lower outside of an isolated shower or two. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Expect more widespread showers and storms on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Scattered showers continue Thursday through Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day.

