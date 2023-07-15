Showers, storms to start weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dry start to the week with low humidity, conditions quickly changed on Thursday as heat and humidity surged, providing the needed fuel for the afternoon and evening’s showers and thunderstorms. Continued high humidity led to scattered showers and storms on Friday, and rain chances remain in the forecast on Saturday and virtually through the entire week ahead. However, plenty of dry time will still be had, allowing temperatures to get to the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures have fallen to the mid to upper 60s.

The remainder of Saturday morning stays dry as fog lifts. Cloud cover increases as temperatures rise quickly to the mid 80s by midday.

For Saturday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms spread across the region from west to east. Some storms may be strong enough to produce heavy rain leading to local high water and gusty winds. After a hot feel around midday, temperatures drop to the 70s when the rain starts.

Occasional showers continue Saturday evening and overnight. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s with patchy fog.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with just an isolated shower or two possible. The sky will be hazier due to another round of wildfire smoke coming from Canada. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Tuesday stays partly cloudy, but rain chances are lower outside of an isolated shower or two. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Expect scattered showers and storms Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day.

