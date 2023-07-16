‘He changed my life’: 129th Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide dies at 23

Funny Cide (2000-2023)
Funny Cide (2000-2023)(Kentucky Derby)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The winning racehorse of the 129th Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Funny Cide, has died.

The Kentucky Horse Park posted to their Facebook saying the 23-year-old horse died on Sunday due to complications from colic.

“He will be greatly missed by his friends at the Kentucky Horse Park, Sackatoga Stable, and all his devoted fans,” the announcement said.

Sackatoga Stable shared they are heartbroken over the loss of Funny Cide, and said the “Gusty Gelding” had a good ride.

“We are heartbroken at the news of Funny Cide’s passing this morning,” they said in a statement. “What a ride The Gutsy Gelding took us on 20 years ago winning Kentucky Derby & Preakness Stakes. Jack Knowlton said this morning of Funny, “He changed my life.” From putting NY-Breds on the map to yellow school buses, the Funny Cide story is one we will long remember. We are beyond grateful to Kentucky Horse Park for giving our guy 15 wonderful years of retirement. To say we will miss him, is an understatement. Rest well, old boy.”

Following his retirement, Funny Cide spent his days relaxing and visiting fans at the Kentucky Horse Park.

