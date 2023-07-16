Scattered showers, storms on Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A summery look and feel is in store for the week ahead as warm temperatures continue amid continued chances for showers and storms. Right now, coverage of showers and storms looks highest on Monday and Wednesday with only isolated chances every other day. Haze from Canadian wildfires continues to spread across the sky Sunday night into Monday, with a potential decrease in air quality.

Sunday evening sees a hazy sky with a couple leftover, isolated showers favoring locations near and in the mountains. Temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by midnight.

Expect a relatively dry Sunday night outside of a stray shower towards dawn. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s. Patchy fog is also likely. In addition, the smoky haze may settle in closer to the surface, reducing air quality.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy and hazy sky. An isolated shower is possible in the morning, followed by additional scattered showers and storms popping in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday stays partly cloudy, but rain chances are lower outside of an isolated shower or two. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Expect more widespread showers and storms on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Scattered showers continue Thursday through Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

