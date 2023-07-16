‘This is what it’s about’: Hillbilly Christmas in July hosts 18th ‘Ride for the Kids’

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Hillbilly Christmas in July hosted its 18th Ride for the Kids event with hundreds of riders traveling through four counties, culminating in a stop at the Mountain Arts Center for food, auctions, raffles, and much more.

“They work hard and then all the people who came out to support us, you know, to ride, with the threat of rain all day, and here we come out with 300 plus riders, you know, it’s just something to behold, it’s just great stuff,” said Hillbilly Christmas in July Chairman Jimmy Kinney.

Kinney added that the event was for a great cause. With more than 1,000 children in the Big Sandy region alone traveling to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children in Lexington each year, all proceeds will help the Shriner’s with transportation costs.

“We’re running close to 1,100 active patients that go to that Lexington Shriner’s Hospital,” said Kinney, “so this is one of the reasons that we work as hard as we do, to take care of our kids because this is what it’s about.”

This year, Kinney said the event will bring in more than $60,000 for Shriner’s Hospitals but hopes to meet a goal in the near future.

“We’re at $795,000 right now. We want to meet the million-dollar goal in 20 years. So, this year if we can do $68,000, and the next two years $68,800 then we’ll meet that million-dollar goal,” said Kinney. “We’ve been at this thing now for 18 years, so hopefully we’ve learned a little bit, and next year hopefully it’s going to be a lot better.”

Kinney also added you can help out or reach out for help from Shriner’s Hospitals for Children by visiting its website.

