Almost Heaven Etsy Festival brings local businesses to Dunbar for a community-wide event

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The inaugural Almost Heaven Festival concluded Sunday afternoon after a weekend that brought local businesses to the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. The festival brought in vendors from near and far in West Virginia for visitors to support.

The festival usually occurs in the winter months. Community leaders felt the festival would do well in the summer also.

Small business owners like Stefhanie Slaughter, Co-Owner of Occupation, Mommy Boutique, said it’s important for businesses to connect with their customers within the community and beyond their Etsy pages.

“Having a community event like this helps small businesses because when you are first starting out... you go through Facebook, Etsy, and TikTok, but this gets you out in your community,” Stefhanie Slaughter, Co-Owner of Occupation, Mommy Boutique said. “...I’m a big advocate for shop small/shop local, so I love being able to help other companies as well.”

Melissa Stricker, a fellow small business owner, agreed.

“It’s very meaningful, because you know that everything that’s made here really comes from the heart of West Virginia and its a beautiful thing to have everyone here together,” said Melissa Stricker, Esty WV team captain.

Amongst the hundreds of vendors, local community groups garnered support as well.

“This event has been really great for us, its gotten us out there, some donations, some money for the league,” Makenzie McDonald, Assistant Coach for the Dunbar Bulldogs Little league team said. “It’s really gotten the news out there. People did not even know that Dunbar had little league... they know now, its getting us out there, and that’s what need.”

Organizers say people should expect it to return summer in the years to come.

“We have folks who are ready to come back and do this again. We’re ready to do this again, so its been very successful,” Stricker said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.