Dynamic Duo is almost off to college

WAHAMA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been quite a run for Wahama’s Mikie Lieving and Amber Wolfe as they ended their high school softball careers with a third consecutive state title. Since then it has been awards time for the two. Lieving took home WV player of the year by the Sportswriters Association and Wolfe was named the winner in West Virginia of the Johnny Bench Award which goes to the state’s top catcher.

Newschannel 3′s Jimmy Treacy caught up with the two stars before they head off to play collegiately at the Division I level.

