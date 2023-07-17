First Warning Forecast | Stormy Tuesday, better by the weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The front continues to drive some lift of warm, moist air for the development of thunderstorms for the day today. Yet another 2 rounds of thunderstorms are expected - one from the early afternoon, pushing east to near and east of the I-77 corridor by the late afternoon and early evening, and another moving in from the west impacting the area later in the evening and overnight.

The afternoon storms have a shot at producing some isolated gusty winds and large hail potential, so it’ll be a good idea to keep your eye to the sky yet again today. All in all, however, the severe risk will be much more isolated in comparison to yesterday. Tomorrow will be a bit on an in between day for systems, so storms should be a bit more isolated.

That will be short lived, however, as Thursday is looking like yet another day where we should see storms, a bit more widespread in nature in comparison to Wednesday. Yet another chance of storms should exist on Friday, before high pressure moves into the area, and things *really* calm down the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, at least as of now, are looking absolutely fantastic weather-wide, with moderate temperatures and mostly rain-free conditions. However, as we head into Monday, shower chances will ramp on up once again.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.