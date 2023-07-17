First Warning Forecast | Stormy Tuesday, better by the weekend

Marginal severe risk
First Warning Forecast (7-18-23)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The front continues to drive some lift of warm, moist air for the development of thunderstorms for the day today. Yet another 2 rounds of thunderstorms are expected - one from the early afternoon, pushing east to near and east of the I-77 corridor by the late afternoon and early evening, and another moving in from the west impacting the area later in the evening and overnight.

The afternoon storms have a shot at producing some isolated gusty winds and large hail potential, so it’ll be a good idea to keep your eye to the sky yet again today. All in all, however, the severe risk will be much more isolated in comparison to yesterday. Tomorrow will be a bit on an in between day for systems, so storms should be a bit more isolated.

That will be short lived, however, as Thursday is looking like yet another day where we should see storms, a bit more widespread in nature in comparison to Wednesday. Yet another chance of storms should exist on Friday, before high pressure moves into the area, and things *really* calm down the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, at least as of now, are looking absolutely fantastic weather-wide, with moderate temperatures and mostly rain-free conditions. However, as we head into Monday, shower chances will ramp on up once again.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop
Suspect dead after WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Boyd County dispatchers said the accident happened in the 8600 block of Rt. 60 near the Summit...
Rt. 60 reopens in Boyd County
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Remains found in Mingo County confirmed to be human
Investigators work to identify human remains found in southern W.Va.

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (7-18-23)
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 18th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Stuck In The Tropical Pattern
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 18th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 18th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast