Investigators work to identify human remains found in southern W.Va.

Investigators work to identify human remains found in southern W.Va.
Investigators work to identify human remains found in southern W.Va.(WABI)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators are working to identify human remains found last week in Mingo County, according to West Virginia State Police Sgt. Dale Hensley.

He said Monday that the remains were found July 13 in the Delbarton area.

While the medical examiner confirmed the remains are human, they were burned so badly it hasn’t been possible to determine age or gender. Hensley said it will take time before the person’s identity is confirmed.

The remains were found in an area where people dump trash, according to Hensley.

No arrests have been made.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body found in shopping plaza
West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting in Branchland, West Virginia.
Victim identified in deadly shooting
O'Brien is accused of shooting a West Virginia State Police Trooper.
West Virginia State trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect on the run
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
14-year-old races
Kentucky teen’s race to the finish line

Latest News

Wahama and Winfield captured state championships Thursday at Little Creek Park.
Dynamic Duo is almost off to college
Wahama softball duo
Google's AI-powered career tools
Google’s AI-powered career tools
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door