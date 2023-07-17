Man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery

Man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery
Man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces robbery charges in connection with an armed robbery that happened last week at a Little General convenience store in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Camri White, 28, also is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery
Man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened Tuesday, July 11 along Cross Lanes Drive.

Investigators say a man entered the store wearing dark clothing and a ski-mask. They say he fired a single shot into the ceiling before demanding a worker to give him all the cash in the registers.

According to the sheriff’s office, White was arrested Monday after a SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant at a home on Washington Street West.

If convicted, White faces up to 15 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is being held under $250,000 cash-only bond.

The case will be presented to a federal prosecutor for review, and federal charges could follow.

For previous coverage >>>

Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body found in shopping plaza
West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting in Branchland, West Virginia.
Victim identified in deadly shooting
O'Brien is accused of shooting a West Virginia State Police Trooper.
West Virginia State trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect on the run
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
14-year-old races
Kentucky teen’s race to the finish line

Latest News

Thunder returns
First Warning Forecast
Remains found in Mingo County confirmed to be human
Remains found in Mingo County confirmed to be human
Remains found in Mingo County confirmed to be human
Investigators work to identify human remains found in southern W.Va.
Wahama and Winfield captured state championships Thursday at Little Creek Park.
Dynamic Duo is almost off to college