Mother says man who shot four in 31st mass killing this year needed mental help for nearly a decade

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — The 40-year-old man who shot four people in the country’s 31st mass killing this year needed mental help for nearly a decade but his family and officials couldn’t force him to get treatment, his mother said.

Andre Longmore walked through his neighborhood in the semi-rural suburb of Hampton, Georgia on Saturday and fatally shot four neighbors, all senior citizens. The killings set off a manhunt that ended Sunday with Longmore dead in a shootout in another suburb about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of Hampton. The shooting wounded a sheriff’s deputy and two police officers, who all are expected to recover.

Longmore had a “mental breakdown” in 2014, leading to an inpatient hospital stay, his mother Lorna Dennis, told WSB-TV on Sunday.

She said her son “kept deteriorating” but refused to seek medical attention, and that officials said they couldn’t force him to seek care.

“It’s hard to lose your son, and it’s also hard to know your son cost the life of so many people,” Dennis said.

She said Longmore had served in the Army, was living with her in recent years, and that she hoped that relatives of the victims could find peace with God.

“I feel so much for the families, and that’s why I just want to say I’m very, very sorry. I know words cannot really comfort them from me at this time, but I know there is a comforter, and they can refer to him at any time,” Dennis said.

Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley announced Sunday that the city would hold a prayer vigil Monday for the four people who died in that city of 8,000 — Scott Leavitt, 67, and his wife, Shirley Leavitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66.

“Today is about the victims of this tragic event,” Tarpley told reporters Sunday. “It’s about their families, and it’s about the community.”

All four lived in the same subdivision as Longmore, where about 40 houses flank a lake on two streets about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Atlanta. Police and witnesses say Longmore shot the four within about 10 minutes on Saturday morning before stealing Blizzard’s SUV and fleeing.

Pictures identifying the four people shot and killed in Saturday's shooting near Atlanta are displayed by officers, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) (AP)

The shootings marked the 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by The AP and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

Longmore was killed about 15 miles (25 kilometers) to the north of Hampton in suburban Jonesboro. Clayton County police said a Henry County sheriff’s deputy saw the stolen SUV and began chasing him, calling for help.

Officers traded fire with Longmore before he ran away and entered the backyard of a townhouse, bleeding and naked, and ran into the house to hide. When officers entered the townhouse, Longmore began shooting at the officers, witnesses and police said.

A Henry County sheriff’s deputy and two Clayton County police officers were injured in the attempt to arrest Longmore, officials said. The sheriff’s deputy was shot in the back and underwent surgery. Both Clayton officers were released after treatment for minor injuries.

Jeffers was remembered as a devoted member of his church. Sherry Wyatt, who works at Hampton’s recreation center near Jeffers’ home, said Jeffers would regularly come in to sing at the senior center that shares the building.

A few months ago, Jeffers came over to her side of the building to practice and she told him how beautiful his voice was.

“I’m just so glad I told him he sang like an angel,” said Wyatt, adding her heart was heavy Sunday over his death. “I know he is in heaven now singing.”

Hampton is home to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Georgia’s racetrack for NASCAR events. The most recent homicide before Saturday in the town of 8,000 was in 2018, officials said.

Amy reported from Atlanta.

