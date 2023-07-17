New construction updates slated for U.S. 23

New pavement to be laid down in Kentucky
The next steps for construction around U.S. 23 in Boyd and Greenup counties are gearing up to start soon as roadwork for U.S. 60 is nearly complete.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
These latest steps will be laying down pavement from the Greenup-Winchester Avenue split in downtown Ashland to the Greenup County line.

Once U.S. 60 is finished, constructions crews will be moving on to U.S. 23.

Alexandria Lambert is a working mom who thinks construction at night will have a positive impact.

“Not many people are on the roads, so less chances of wrecks and distracted driving and things like that ... I think that it will be better- it will help with the traffic a lot. I also think that it will just be safer for the people working on the roads as well as the drivers cause there won’t be backed-up traffic,” Lambert said.

Chuck Wolfe is a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and urges caution on the uneven roads.

“It’s more of a hazard to a motorcycle rider, obviously, than to someone who’s in a car, but it’s not just a matter of rough pavement -- but a matter of exposed manhole covers,” Wolfe said.

Weather permitting, pavement should be starting Monday night and continue all week from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

