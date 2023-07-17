New storm alert for evening ahead

Tracking storms this afternoon
Stormy skies (file pix)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tropical clime spells another storm risk

Since last Thursday, a tropical climate has overtaken the wsaz.com region. Characterized by high humidity levels and near 90-degree heat, the atmosphere has been in a “GO” frame of mind each afternoon. Sunday was an exception, but basically a strong thunderstorm has been close by every afternoon. So far the severity of the storm pattern has been relegated to pockets of high wind storms (Red House-Eleanor for the Putnam Fair) and lightning strikes (Saturday afternoon Greenup Ky. -Lawrence OH, Cabell-Wayne, WV) and nuisance street flooding in spots.

Again, this Monday afternoon-evening, the heavens are soaking in the day’s hazy sun (haze a by-product of western Canada smoke) and the summertime humidity. So it’s a matter of tracking cells on radar as they form on News channel 3 and at the WSAZ website/App. https://www.wsaz.com/weather/radar/.

In time a storm watch may be issued by the National Weather Service for authentication of the pattern, but regardless it’s a good idea to keep the kids playing close by this afternoon-evening and for lifeguards at pools to keep an eye and ear to the western sky as another round of showers and downpours with lightning prowl the region.

