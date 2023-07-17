Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: A great way to keep your glass shower door clean using a natural ingredient.

What You Need:

• Lemon Oil

• Scrubbing sponge

• Microfiber cloth or soft cloth

How To:

1. Apply Lemon Oil onto a scrubbing sponge

2. Work it into the shower door well

3. Let sit for 30 Minutes

4. Take cloth and rub clean

Notes: Lemon oil will clean well and leave a great coating on the glass for easier cleaning the next time.

Linda Says:

• Great way to remove mineral deposits and soap scum from glass shower doors.

• A great money saver!

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.