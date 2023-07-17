Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door
About this Tip: A great way to keep your glass shower door clean using a natural ingredient.
What You Need:
• Lemon Oil
• Scrubbing sponge
• Microfiber cloth or soft cloth
How To:
1. Apply Lemon Oil onto a scrubbing sponge
2. Work it into the shower door well
3. Let sit for 30 Minutes
4. Take cloth and rub clean
Notes: Lemon oil will clean well and leave a great coating on the glass for easier cleaning the next time.
Linda Says:
• Great way to remove mineral deposits and soap scum from glass shower doors.
• A great money saver!
For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
