Rt. 60 closed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An accident in Boyd County, Kentucky has shutdown traffic on Route 60.

Dispatchers said the accident happened in the 8600 block of Rt. 60 near the Summit area and caused power lines to fall on the road.

Emergency crews are working to detour traffic in that area.

Dispatchers said utility crews are expected to arrive on the scene soon to move the power lines.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.