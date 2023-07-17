Rt. 60 closed in Boyd County

(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An accident in Boyd County, Kentucky has shutdown traffic on Route 60.

Dispatchers said the accident happened in the 8600 block of Rt. 60 near the Summit area and caused power lines to fall on the road.

Emergency crews are working to detour traffic in that area.

Dispatchers said utility crews are expected to arrive on the scene soon to move the power lines.

