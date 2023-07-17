Thundery times ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a dry spring and start to summer, , showers and thunderstorms have broken through in time to stave off a drought. July for example is well on its way to muster above normal rainfall with the suddenly wet first half of the month. Meanwhile the pattern heading into August has the region hot but not stifling with additional chances of downpours. Still a break in the thundery pattern may show up by the weekend so fingers crossed for all those Saturday-Sunday outdoor events.

Tonight, the humid air of summer is joined by the haze/smoke from western Canada wildfires. Showers and thunderstorms will go from scattered to widespread as the sun goes down. Pre-dawn rains depart and fog forms. Low 65.

Tuesday will try to replace the Sunday weather as hot, hazy sun sees highs into the mid-80s. A chance of a thundershower is the worst we are expected to track on doppler radar. Highs will make the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will return. Not all day rains but hit and run cells that can produce localized lightning strikes and street flooding. A sudden rush in wind can accompany the stronger cells.

Starting Friday thru the weekend the weather should calm down for the conclusion of the Jackson Fair in Wellston and the start of the Cabell Fair (Saturday night horse show in Barboursville). Highs will be in the 80s.

