Anatomy of the ear with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A very small part of your body can have a huge impact on your overall health.
Dr. Rebecca Brashears, owner and audiologist with Ascent Audiology & Hearing, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the inner ear.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.