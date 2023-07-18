Big baseball news from WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The upcoming baseball season will be Randy Mazey’s last as head coach for West Virginia. Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced Monday that Mazey will become a senior advisor role within the baseball program after the 2024 year. Current Associate Head Coach Steve Sabins will take over and has signed a contract through 2029.

“I would like to thank President Gee, Wren Baker, and Matt Wells for their tremendous support of our baseball program,” said Mazey. “I would also like to thank Oliver Luck and Keli Zinn for giving me the opportunity to come to WVU and bring our baseball program to a Top 25 level. I am not stepping down, I am stepping aside after the 2024 season to let Coach Sabins, Coach Ginther, and Coach Garcia continue to take WVU Baseball to levels it has never reached before. I am 100% confident that Coach Sabins and this staff have the ability to do just that, and I am just as excited for the future of Mountaineer baseball now as I have ever been. I love WVU Baseball, and I am very proud of what we have accomplished in my time here,” continued Mazey. “Amanda, Weston, Sierra and I have fallen in love with Morgantown, the people here, the fans, and the entire state of West Virginia. This is our home, and I will continue to help this baseball program within the community and the state to the best of my ability.”

Before his time with the Mountaineers, Sabins was on the coaching staff at Oklahoma State for four years, serving as a graduate assistant, player development coordinator, and volunteer assistant.

