Dog of burglary suspect leads deputies to stolen property

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday a burglary suspect’s dog led them to stolen items.

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans after the homewoner’s neighbor called them and said their home was being broken into.

They say the neighbor reported the suspects had multiple dogs with them.

Deputies said they found a pried open door and determined items were missing. They said they also found gloves believed to have been left behind by a suspect.

While gathering information, deputies said a stray dog approached the home and laid down, eventually entering the woods and walking to a tent.

They said a Sheriff’s K-9 then led deputies to the tent site where they found multiple dogs and items matching the descriptions of the items stolen.

Deputies said there are still items missing, and the suspects have not been located or identified.

They said they are asking anyone with information or video that may help in the case to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

