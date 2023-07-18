Five arrested on drug charges

Drugs, guns, cash seized in Portsmouth
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Portsmouth(Southern Oho Drug Task Force)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Five people are facing charges are law enforcement executed a search warrant on a home in Portsmouth, Ohio.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, along with Portsmouth Police and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two people from Portsmouth and three people from out of town.

An apartment in the 2400 block of 17th Street was searched on July 17, 2023. Officers found meth, suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, four guns and more than $16,000 cash. Investigators believe the drugs seized had a street value of more than $200,000.

Officers arrested Mary Sexton, 53, of Portsmouth and Mischa Williams, 24, of Columbus, Ohio with drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Austin Sexton, 27, of Portsmouth, Derrick Hutchinson, 35, of Dayton, Ohio and Delaquan Myers, 34, of West Chester, Ohio are also charged with drug trafficking and drug possession.

Investigators said Williams and Myers also had warrants out of Franklin County.

All five suspects were taken to the Scioto County Jail.

Portsmouth drug arrests
Portsmouth drug arrests(Southern Ohio Drug Task Force)
Portsmouth drug arrests
Portsmouth drug arrests(Southern Ohio Drug Task Force)

