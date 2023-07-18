Former volunteer fire chief pleads guilty to stealing from department

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A former chief of the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department plead guilty Monday to 61 felony charges, according to the West Virginia State Auditor’s office.

They said Kenneth Churning plead guilty to two counts of embezzlement, six counts of fraudulent schemes, 45 counts of falsifying accounts and eight counts of conspiracy.

Churning was accused of stealing more than $133,000 from the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department.

The State Auditor’s office said the money was stolen between July 2017 and December 2019, and included the theft of more than 65 percent of all funding received by the department during that time span.

Churning was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution for the stolen money, as well as costs associated with the investigation.

