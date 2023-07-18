How to keep your animals cool this summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Gentle Barn, a national organization located in California, Tennessee, and Missouri, rescues severely neglected animals and rehabilitates them.

Once healed, the animals give hope and healing to hurt people, especially after the pandemic.

To find out more about The Gentle Barn, read the Founder’s book “My Gentle Barn,” and go to GentleBarn.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.