Local golfer is heading to the Senior Open

BELLEFONTE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A local golfer is getting a crack at an Open Championship. McDermott, Ohio’s Harold Wallace will be playing in the 2023 Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl next week and he qualified for the tournament after shooting a course record 63 at a qualifier held in Akron last week.

He played in three PGA tournaments in his career and this will be his first on the Champions Tour. The Senior Open is July 27th through the 30th in Wales, England and he heads across the pond on Friday.

WSAZ Sports caught up with him as he was practicing at Bellefonte Country Club Monday afternoon.

