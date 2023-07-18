Man charged in theft of donation box

Shawn Jarrell
Shawn Jarrell(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELYAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Cabin Creek is facing charges after investigators said he stole a donation box from a convenience store.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store in Chelyan on July 17, 2023, to investigate a theft.

Deputies were told a man had stolen a donation box from the sales counter the previous night, as the clerk was preparing to close the store.

The donation box was for the West Virginia Children’s Home, which is operated by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, deputies said.

The store’s clerk recognized the suspect, which lead deputies to arrest Shawn Jarrell, 35, of Cabin Creek. Jarrell is charged with petit larceny. According to investigators, Jarrell also had an outstanding warrant for a shoplifting charge, as well as a drug charge.

Jarrell was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop
Suspect dead after WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Boyd County dispatchers said the accident happened in the 8600 block of Rt. 60 near the Summit...
Rt. 60 reopens in Boyd County
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Remains found in Mingo County confirmed to be human
Investigators work to identify human remains found in southern W.Va.

Latest News

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Dog of burglary suspect leads deputies to stolen property
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Portsmouth
Five arrested on drug charges
The State Auditor’s office said the money was stolen between July 2017 and December 2019.
Former volunteer fire chief pleads guilty to stealing from department
MGN police lights
Suspect arrested in gaming parlor robbery