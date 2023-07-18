Officer-involved shooting under investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing several charges and a man is in the hospital after allegedly assaulting a police officer, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

They said Marlana Adkins, 38, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, and a man from Ironton, Ohio were found parked at an Advance Auto Parts after a 911 call claiming they were shoplifting at a nearby Dollar General. They also say the car they were driving had stolen plates.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man driving the car attempted to reverse the vehicle to leave the parking lot, and an officer attempted to grab the steering wheel from the passenger side window.

The Sheriff then said the driver put the vehicle back in drive towards another officer, and officers fired shots at the driver.

The driver was flown to a local hospital.

Charges have not been filed against the man.

Adkins has been charged with malicious assault on a police officer, transporting stolen property across state lines, transferring/receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more updates on the condition of the driver and any charges he may face.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.