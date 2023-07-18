Pair arrested on drug charges

Pair arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested on drug charges after investigations in the Dunlow area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday.

Deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, packing material, a digital scale and a 9mm handgun from the home of one of the suspects -- Jessie “Roo” Salmons.

He is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, pseudoephedrine altered, and prohibited person firearm possession.

A second suspect was also arrested at his home after meth was seized there, according to Thompson. Carlos “Bear” Stumbo is charged with five counts of delivery of a controlled substance (meth), possession with intent to deliver meth, and pseudoephedrine altered.

Both men were taken to the Western Regional Jail. Stumbo is being held on $125,000 bail, while Salmons’ bond is set at $100,000.

