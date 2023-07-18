Storm risk wanes after dark

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Numerous showers and storms developed late Tuesday afternoon and evening in the warm and humid atmosphere. The risk for storms wanes after dark, and the severe threat looks lower on Wednesday. Thursday is the next day with a higher chance for showers and storms, some which could be strong to severe. After that, the weather begins to improve heading into the upcoming weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms continue through sunset Tuesday evening. After dark, additional light showers may linger. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Wednesday, expect a cloudy sky to start with areas of fog. The afternoon trends partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two popping up. While the risk for numerous storms or severe weather is low, it is important to remain alert given another warm and humid afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and hail, in addition to very heavy rainfall. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, but most of both days remain dry. High temperatures climb to the mid 80s.

Sunday and Monday finally see a dry break with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Storm chances return on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.