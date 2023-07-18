Tornado Warning issued for parts of Mason and Putnam counties expires

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Tornado Warning issued Tuesday evening for parts of Mason and Putnam counties has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

It was originally in effect until 6:30 p.m., the NWS says.

Buffalo, Eleanor and Winfield in Putnam County were potentially in the path of the storm.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop
Suspect dead after WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Boyd County dispatchers said the accident happened in the 8600 block of Rt. 60 near the Summit...
Rt. 60 reopens in Boyd County
Remains found in Mingo County confirmed to be human
Investigators work to identify human remains found in southern W.Va.

Latest News

Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the West Side of Charleston.
Police investigating shots-fired incident
Pair arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
Pair arrested on drug charges
The basics for staying healthy this summer
The basics for staying healthy this summer
How to keep your animals cool this summer
How to keep your animals cool this summer