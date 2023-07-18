Tornado Warning issued for parts of Mason and Putnam counties expires

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Tornado Warning issued Tuesday evening for parts of Mason and Putnam counties has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

It was originally in effect until 6:30 p.m., the NWS says.

Buffalo, Eleanor and Winfield in Putnam County were potentially in the path of the storm.

