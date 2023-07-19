Clay County three-year-old advances in mullet championship

Tristan Bowling
Tristan Bowling(Ron Bowling)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-year-old Clay County native, Tristan Bowling, is moving on to round two in the USA mullet championship.

Bowling -- who has the nickname “Hot Rod” after his father’s dead cousin -- finished first in round one, receiving the most votes among all one-to-four-year-old’s.

His dad, Ron Bowling, said the last time they checked, he ended with 3,017 votes.

Now, Bowling is up against the top 100 between ages one and 12.

Not only do votes count, but donations to the Jarrod Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors play a factor into who moves on to the final round.

Voting for round two opens Thursday, July 20, and ends on Monday, July 24.

While the final round consists of 25 people, only the top 24 will move on.

The final spot in the final round is taken by last year’s mullet champion who received an automatic bid.

Voting for the final round will open on August 7 and ends on August 11.

For the original story, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on July...
Huntington Police releases bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
It's like a home break-in version of "Lassie."
Dog of burglary suspect leads deputies to stolen property
Brandon Boucher, 22 of Leon, WV is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.
Man arrested for attempting to solicit minor
Yeager Bridge painting project to add more safety measures
Parkway Authority: New safety measures for motorists ‘effective immediately’ following incidents on Yeager Bridge
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Officer-involved shooting under investigation

Latest News

Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
Brothers with Type 1 Diabetes travel to Washington D.C. to promote awareness
Brothers with Type 1 Diabetes travel to Washington D.C. to promote awareness
Pikeville Medical Center's Advanced Women's Care Center
Pikeville Medical Center’s Advanced Women’s Care Center
Nicholas Snider delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, July 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Interim WVSP Superintendent Jack Chambers appointed as agency's full-time leader
Interim WVSP Superintendent Jack Chambers appointed as agency's full-time leader