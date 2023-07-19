Crash closes I-77 South, sends person to the hospital

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 South is closed Wednesday evening in the Sissonville area after a crash involving a car and a motocycle, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. near the 106-mile marker.

One person is being taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Crews from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County EMS and the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department are at the scene.

