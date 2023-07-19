Jackson Co. deputies arrest ‘child predator’ Wednesday

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brandon Boucher is accused of grooming a 15-year-old girl from Jackson County, West Virginia, over Facebook Messenger.

Man arrested for attempting to solicit minor

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said Boucher drove through a rainstorm to meet the child behind the messages.

“Once an agreement had been reached, he traveled here to the Ripley area to meet up and have sex with this young girl, this child from the Ripley area,” Mellinger said.

Once Boucher got to the meet-up spot at the Fairplain Burger King early Wednesday morning, Mellinger said deputies were waiting for him.

“That is the key to the operation, is that these folks are willingly and knowingly targeting individuals that they know to be 12 and 13 and 14 years,” Mellinger said.

It is one of similar arrests by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies with the help of other county agencies and Operation Juicebox.

“It’s a nationwide platform operated by a man named Olive Hugh, and Olive has been very inspirational to a lot of law enforcement agencies, us included,” Mellinger said.

Mellinger warned of the dangers of social media.

“These are the types of things that can happen when you don’t monitor your kids social media accounts,” he said. “The dangers are out there when you don’t know who is talking to your kids.”

Boucher was arrested for soliciting a minor.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Strong storms across the region cause some damage
Tornado Warning for parts of Mason and Putnam counties expires
Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the West Side of Charleston.
Police investigating shots-fired incident
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Portsmouth
Five arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Ongoing MacCorkle Avenue construction impacts businesses in the area
Ongoing MacCorkle Avenue construction impacts businesses in the area
Storm damage impacts residents of Syracuse, Ohio
Storm damage impacts Syracuse residents